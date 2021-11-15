Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $127,000 in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.12% of OncoSec Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at $38,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 90.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

