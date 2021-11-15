Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Calyxt alerts:

CLXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calyxt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

In related news, CFO William Koschak purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Carr purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Calyxt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 149.78% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.