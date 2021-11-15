Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $109,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $9.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

