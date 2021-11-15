Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMLTU. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,816,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,235,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,688,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,251,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,950,000.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

Shares of CM Life Sciences III stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.