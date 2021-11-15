Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 88,192 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 88,192 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCO opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

