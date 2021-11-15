Boothe Investment Group Inc. Buys 780 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.38 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

