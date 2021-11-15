Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 0.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $265.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.98 and its 200-day moving average is $263.83. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

