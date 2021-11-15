BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 5,268.2% from the October 14th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BIMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,733. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72. BOQI International Medical has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIMI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BOQI International Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BOQI International Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOQI International Medical

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

