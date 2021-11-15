Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819. Boralex has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

