Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Set at C$56.00 by Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX) received a C$56.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLX. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.55.

TSE:BLX traded up C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,329. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$33.92 and a 12-month high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

