BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.76. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of BWA traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,455. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

