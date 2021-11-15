Boxlight’s (BOXL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Maxim Group currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $1.92 on Friday. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

In related news, Director Dale Strang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $50,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Mark Elliott sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,510.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,000,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 192,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 1st quarter worth about $3,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 789.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 919,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.