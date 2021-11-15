Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$240.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$255.00 to C$240.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. Raymond James set a C$262.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$281.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$256.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$212.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 99.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$243.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$201.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.