Bremer Bank National Association Buys Shares of 1,998 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 114,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.67 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

