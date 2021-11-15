Bremer Bank National Association Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 311.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

