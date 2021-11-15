Bremer Bank National Association Has $509,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $164.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $107.09 and a one year high of $164.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.