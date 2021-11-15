Bremer Bank National Association Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $41.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

