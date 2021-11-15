BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Up 1,464.0% in October

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 1,464.0% from the October 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,010,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BBRW stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,507,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,491,266. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc engages in the provision of custom designs and hand crafts for brewing systems. It also integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries. The company was founded by Jeffrey Lewis and Kristy Pedotti on May 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

