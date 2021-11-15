Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Health Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.20.

BHG opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 82,528 shares of company stock worth $813,551 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,388,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $176,147,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

