Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRLT traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. 3,917,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,561. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BRLT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.