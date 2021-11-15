Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

A number of analysts have commented on BTVCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Britvic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price objective on shares of Britvic and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

BTVCY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

