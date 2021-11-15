Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE:BRMK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 390.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 49,219 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 64,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 38.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

