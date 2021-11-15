Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Announce $1.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.50. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,080. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

