Brokerages Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post -$1.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($2.11). Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.71) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($4.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS.

ALBO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

ALBO opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $558.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

