Brokerages Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report $3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $3.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $13.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $14.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

CRMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $126.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $95.07 and a 52-week high of $177.45.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

