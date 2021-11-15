Brokerages Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Announce $2.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $21.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIRE opened at $142.69 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $145.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.