Brokerages Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post sales of $402.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $392.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $264.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.95.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,619 shares of company stock worth $21,104,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 113.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,585,000 after buying an additional 29,508 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.62. 1,599,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.80, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $254.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

