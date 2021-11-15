Brokerages Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Phunware posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 283.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

PHUN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

PHUN stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70. Phunware has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 90.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 250,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 236.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

