Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.27. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

