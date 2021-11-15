Brokerages Anticipate Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings. Tricida reported earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tricida by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tricida by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tricida by 24.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tricida by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Tricida by 67.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricida stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 44,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,708. The company has a market capitalization of $320.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.