Brokerages Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works posted sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $7.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,053. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,482,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

