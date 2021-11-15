Brokerages Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to announce ($1.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($2.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($6.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.12) to ($6.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,242,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,602,358. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.13. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

