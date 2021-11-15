Brokerages Expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Flux Power posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 60.55% and a negative return on equity of 190.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLUX. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Flux Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flux Power during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flux Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flux Power by 44.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLUX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,647. The company has a market cap of $97.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.89. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

