Brokerages Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 14,569.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on IMV from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,251. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in IMV by 85.2% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in IMV by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 252.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 162,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

