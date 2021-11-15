Brokerages Expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moleculin Biotech.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

MBRX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,244. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.