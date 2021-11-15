Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Southside Bancshares reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSI. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $300,946. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 51,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.33.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

