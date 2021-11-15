Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $47.13

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASPN. Cowen began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of ASPN traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 261,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,686. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,657 shares of company stock worth $6,195,344 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 274,715 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.