Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Target Price at $193.00

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,405,000 after acquiring an additional 83,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 332,005 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barclays by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 61,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.