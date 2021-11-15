Brokerages Set Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target at $16.71

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRLT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,048,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $18.49 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.