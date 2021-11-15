Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target at $558.25

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $558.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $563.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom has a one year low of $371.58 and a one year high of $565.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.