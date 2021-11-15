Brokerages Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target at $7.50

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

CTIC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 1,348,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.