Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Target Price at $104.47

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

DHI stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $97.30. 134,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,469. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.81.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

