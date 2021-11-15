Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT at $22.60

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $33,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,862 shares of company stock worth $1,408,398.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

