Brokerages Set IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target at $55.00

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

IMIAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS IMIAY remained flat at $$48.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IMI has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

