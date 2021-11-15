Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Price Target at C$44.79

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 76,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,851. The company has a market cap of C$30.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.16. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$21.55 and a 12 month high of C$45.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 136.68%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

