Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Target Price at C$43.92

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$43.50 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$41.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$29.60 and a 1 year high of C$43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -688.52%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

