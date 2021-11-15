Brokerages Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) PT at $52.56

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of RRR traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $51.27. 5,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,213. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

