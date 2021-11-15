Brokerages Set Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target at $10.50

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $757,894.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,042,085.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,849,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,135,242. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 28.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 59,048 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 10.9% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 798,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 78,203 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,851 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58. Rimini Street has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.28 million, a PE ratio of -23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64.

