Brokerages Set thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) PT at €12.11

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.11 ($14.24).

TKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of FRA TKA traded down €0.24 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, reaching €8.95 ($10.53). 1,960,242 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.09. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

