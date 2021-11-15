Brokerages Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target at $48.75

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.68. 219,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,467,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.